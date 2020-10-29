M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $31,750,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,185,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,659,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 236,770 shares of company stock worth $19,773,716 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

