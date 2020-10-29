M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of AMERISAFE worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.43. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

