M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.58. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

