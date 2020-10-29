M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COP stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

