M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 92,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MET stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

