M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.