M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of WestRock worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in WestRock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

