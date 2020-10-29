M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $219,000. AXA increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

