M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,296 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 859,466 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,930,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

