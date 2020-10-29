M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Logitech International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Logitech International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Logitech International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Logitech International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 336,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $95.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

