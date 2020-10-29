M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,072 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 279,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

