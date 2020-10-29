M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Domtar worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Domtar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Domtar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

UFS stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

