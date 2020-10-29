M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after buying an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

