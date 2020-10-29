M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 323,369 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,369 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $86,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,312 shares of company stock valued at $73,520,655 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

