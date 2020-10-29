M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 70,164 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,164 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of DXC Technology worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

