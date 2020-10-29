M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 46,277 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 190.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 51job by 4,541.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in 51job by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 127.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.96. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

