M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,760 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $505.08 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

