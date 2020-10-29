M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,370 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 67.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $390.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total transaction of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

