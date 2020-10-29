Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 243.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 189,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,126.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 146,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

