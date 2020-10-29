MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Receives C$4.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of $668.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.