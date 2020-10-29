MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) received a C$4.50 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.08.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07.
About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
