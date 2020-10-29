MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) received a C$4.50 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.08.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

