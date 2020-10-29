Medley Management Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 2nd (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, November 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MDLY stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Medley Management has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

