McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 408,340 Shares

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MCFE stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

