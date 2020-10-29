Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Materion has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 49.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.