Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. TheStreet lowered shares of Match Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.79.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $118.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $7,818,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Match Group by 149.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $14,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

