Mark W. Joslin Sells 5,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $362.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $371.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

