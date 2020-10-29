Mark Britto Sells 9,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Britto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00.

PYPL opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

