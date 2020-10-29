Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

MPX stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.22. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. On average, analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

