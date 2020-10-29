Marc N. Casper Sells 10,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TMO opened at $476.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $280,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.8% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

