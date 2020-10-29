Marc N. Casper Sells 10,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE TMO opened at $476.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.
TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.