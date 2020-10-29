Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

MLFNF stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

