Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) alerts:

Shares of MFI opened at C$23.64 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.