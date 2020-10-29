Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 42.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.77.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current year.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

