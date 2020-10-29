Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPFRF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Mapfre to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mapfre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mapfre has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Mapfre alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.62 on Monday. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.