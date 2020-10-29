ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE:MAN opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

