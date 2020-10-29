Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$91.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$41.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.25.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 3.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

