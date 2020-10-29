MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Russell Echlov Sells 647,096 Shares of Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $9,835,859.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. On average, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 615,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

