Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

