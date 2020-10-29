Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) PT Raised to $43.50

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE MIC opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

