Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
NYSE CLI opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $990.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $227,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mack-Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
