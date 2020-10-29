Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE CLI opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $990.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $227,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

