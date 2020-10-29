M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Gap Up to $550.00

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $550.00, but opened at $570.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 5,212 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPE shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 587.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 576.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.67%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

