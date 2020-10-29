LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.59.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.