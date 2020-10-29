Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

LUN stock opened at C$8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.52. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

