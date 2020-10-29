Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CSFB

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.90.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$8.04 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.52.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

