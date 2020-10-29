LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Gap Up to $220.00

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $220.00, but opened at $228.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $219.35, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

