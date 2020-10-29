Lori A. Woods Purchases 48,076 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Isoray stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.06.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James cut Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.
About Isoray
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
