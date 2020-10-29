Lori A. Woods Purchases 48,076 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Isoray stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 284,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Isoray at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James cut Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

