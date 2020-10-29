Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III Acquires 50,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13 and a beta of 1.25. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

