Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at $63,196,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Littelfuse alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $752,000.00.

Littelfuse stock opened at $192.43 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $204.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Littelfuse by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.