Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $12.50 at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $840.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $870,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

