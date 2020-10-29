Lisa Irene Klika Sells 11,445 Shares of Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $160,573.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,696.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GHLD stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.66.
About Guild
Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.