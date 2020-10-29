Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Liquid Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 2,141.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

